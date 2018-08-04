Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

“Maxar reported Q2 results which we term as mixed, with EBITDA just below expectations and EPS ahead. The company tweaked its annual guidance – there were a number of offsetting changes but, all-in-all, EBITDA margins are now seen at 33% (from 34%) and yet EPS is expected to be at the high-end of the prior guidance range. MAXR shares have rebounded but continue to trade at a discount to US peers (MAXR 8.0x vs. peers ~12x). Our BUY rating is based on the view that this discount should continue to narrow as the company delivers: 1) evidence that the space systems business is forming a bottom in 2018; 2) improving visibility to cash flow after heavier near-term capex related to the 3) data points suggesting the US access plan is translating into revenue growth. We maintain a BUY rating with a US$70 target. There is a call at 8:30am.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAXR. TD Securities dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Maxar Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Maxar Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of Maxar Technologies traded down $1.31, reaching $44.46, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 446,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $67.30.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.18 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.2836 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Independent Investors Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

