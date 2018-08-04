Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Given New C$82.50 Price Target at CIBC

Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$82.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAXR. TD Securities lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.61.

TSE:MAXR opened at C$57.73 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of C$55.13 and a 52 week high of C$86.67.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

