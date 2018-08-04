Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.18% of Mattel worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 39.6% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 68,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mattel by 18.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,340,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after buying an additional 208,565 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 56.60% and a negative net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $840.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

