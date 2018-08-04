Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $103.11 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,986,065 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $103,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Nomura cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 28,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $431,675.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,080,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $933,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,038. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

