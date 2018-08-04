Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 18,588 Shares of PG&E Co. (PCG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,793,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.54% of PG&E worth $118,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCG. First Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $165,937,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $68,977,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in PG&E by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,944,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,911,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 661,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in PG&E by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,649,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,444,000 after purchasing an additional 495,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PG&E from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.