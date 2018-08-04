Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $110,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,220,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,733,000 after purchasing an additional 412,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,383,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,959,000 after acquiring an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,107,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,512,000 after acquiring an additional 183,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,681,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,147,000 after acquiring an additional 70,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

WEC Energy Group opened at $66.33 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.05. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.38%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

