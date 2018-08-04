Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 2,314,500 Evergy (EVRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,314,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,959,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $939,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Evergy in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Evergy opened at $56.18 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Evergy has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $57.44.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.39 million.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

