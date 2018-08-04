Masco (MAS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Masco reported mixed second-quarter 2018 financial numbers, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues surpassed the same. Notably, the company’s bottom line missed the consensus mark for the second straight quarter. However, both earnings and revenues increased 21% and 11%, respectively, driven by strong performance in the Plumbing, Decorative Architectural and Cabinetry Products business. The company is well poised in the near term on expectation of continued momentum in housing banking, owing to improving economy, low unemployment levels and positive consumer confidence. Increased repair and remodeling activity has been driving Masco’s revenues since the last few quarters. However, Masco’s adjusted gross and operating margins contracted 250 basis points (bps) and 150 bps, respectively. Raw material costs and expenses related to new product launches are hurting margins.”

Get Masco alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAS. Argus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Masco has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.