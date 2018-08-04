Masco (MAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Argus set a $50.00 target price on Masco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Masco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Masco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Masco to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.