Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 44.9% in the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 8,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Quillen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.66, for a total transaction of $1,788,257.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 146,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,256,128.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,633 shares of company stock worth $4,682,373 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $206.96 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.26 and a 52 week high of $241.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.22.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

