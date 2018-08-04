Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million.

Shares of MRLN stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. 20,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,911. Marlin Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

In other Marlin Business Services news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $29,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Sherlock sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $169,804. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRLN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.