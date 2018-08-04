MarketAxess (MKTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $219.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MarketAxess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised MarketAxess from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.43.

MarketAxess traded down $1.17, hitting $189.64, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 182,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,019. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.54. MarketAxess has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 37.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $7,112,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $1,547,609.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,682,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,206,000 after acquiring an additional 189,575 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,387,000 after acquiring an additional 220,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,257,000 after acquiring an additional 70,218 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

