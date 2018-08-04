Markel (MKL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Markel (NYSE:MKL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Markel earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.6208448370468 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,179.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel has a 1 year low of $995.30 and a 1 year high of $1,226.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.69 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,237.50.

In other news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total value of $108,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,790,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,147.55, for a total transaction of $229,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,538,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock worth $1,791,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

