Mariner LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Visa (V)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Visa (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,710,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,301 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Visa by 730.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $341,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Visa by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,943,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $791,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,120 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,331,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,322,847,000 after purchasing an additional 719,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Visa opened at $139.82 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $282.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. Visa has a one year low of $99.43 and a one year high of $143.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.61.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

