MarineMax (HZO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HZO. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $26.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

MarineMax opened at $19.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $503.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.12. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $361.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.13 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.83%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael H. Mclamb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,682.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,400 shares of company stock worth $1,549,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

