Marine Products Corp. (MPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Marine Products an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marine Products from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

MPX traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,416. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $658.49 million, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Marine Products had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Marine Products news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 1,800 shares of Marine Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $29,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,698.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $28,344.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $294,962. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 42.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

