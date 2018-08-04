Margo Drucker Sells 1,237 Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $150,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Margo Drucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Margo Drucker sold 404 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $51,590.80.

On Friday, July 20th, Margo Drucker sold 1,666 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $187,275.06.

On Monday, July 2nd, Margo Drucker sold 1,237 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $127,287.30.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Margo Drucker sold 994 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $115,005.80.

On Friday, June 1st, Margo Drucker sold 1,238 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total transaction of $134,768.68.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Margo Drucker sold 1,642 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $178,518.24.

On Monday, May 21st, Margo Drucker sold 994 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,121.50.

GRUB traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,528. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 128.65, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.06. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $141.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $152.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

