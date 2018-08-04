Marathon Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.1% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.17% of U.S. Bancorp worth $139,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Horan Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp opened at $52.91 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

