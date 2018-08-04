ManpowerGroup (MAN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a $86.63 rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of ManpowerGroup traded up $0.28, hitting $92.13, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 750,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 26.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

Read More: Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.