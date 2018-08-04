Manitex International Inc (MNTX) Stake Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 336.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,581 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Manitex International worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manitex International opened at $12.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.03 million, a P/E ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Manitex International Inc has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. research analysts forecast that Manitex International Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

