Main Street Capital (MAIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.24% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Main Street Capital traded up $0.54, reaching $40.42, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 342,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.88. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

