MagneGas (MNGA) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of MagneGas Co. (NASDAQ:MNGA) dropped 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 1,166,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,587,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on MagneGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). MagneGas had a negative net margin of 304.45% and a negative return on equity of 146.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. research analysts forecast that MagneGas Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MagneGas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MagneGas Co. (NASDAQ:MNGA) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 20.36% of MagneGas worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About MagneGas

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen-based fuel for metal cutting as an alternative to acetylene. The company also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2.

