Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

MX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

NYSE:MX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 361,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,569. The company has a market capitalization of $412.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.17. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 4.26%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp acquired 107,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,206.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.