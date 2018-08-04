Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,270,206.00 in Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp purchased 107,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,206.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MX stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 361,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,569. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 69.86%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

