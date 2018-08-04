Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MX. ValuEngine raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp acquired 107,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $1,270,206.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.16. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

