MacroGenics (MGNX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNX. BidaskClub cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

MacroGenics traded up $0.11, hitting $19.37, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 198,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.16 million, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 2.41. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,593,000 after buying an additional 415,681 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

