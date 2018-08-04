Macro Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (MCR)

Macro (CURRENCY:MCR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Macro has traded flat against the dollar. One Macro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Macro has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Macro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014066 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00377398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00197287 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000193 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About Macro

Macro’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens. Macro’s official Twitter account is @wearemacro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Macro is whatismacro.com

Buying and Selling Macro

Macro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Macro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Macro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Macro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

