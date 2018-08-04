Macquarie Reaffirms Buy Rating for Apple (AAPL)

Macquarie reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $214.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.46.

Shares of Apple traded up $0.60, hitting $207.99, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,402,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,504,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.31. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $208.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,022.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $6,509,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,288,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total value of $2,988,783.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,819 shares in the company, valued at $28,224,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,510 shares of company stock worth $24,499,179 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18,553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after buying an additional 16,668,866 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $830,026,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,527.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,652,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $444,993,000 after buying an additional 2,489,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $332,905,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

