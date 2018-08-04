Mackinac Financial (MFNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Mackinac Financial traded up $0.09, reaching $16.34, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,762. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.47. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MFNC shares. ValuEngine lowered Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Mackinac Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

