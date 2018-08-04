Machinecoin (MAC) Price Tops $0.0221 on Exchanges

Machinecoin (CURRENCY:MAC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Machinecoin has a total market capitalization of $472,776.00 and $349.00 worth of Machinecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Machinecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Machinecoin has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Machinecoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000922 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000077 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001062 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Machinecoin Profile

Machinecoin (CRYPTO:MAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. Machinecoin’s total supply is 21,435,250 coins. The Reddit community for Machinecoin is /r/Machinecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Machinecoin is machinecoin.io . Machinecoin’s official Twitter account is @machinecoin

Machinecoin Coin Trading

Machinecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Machinecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Machinecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Machinecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Machinecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Machinecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.