Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 131,004 Shares of Sunrun Inc (RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 131,004 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,851,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,984,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,172,200.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sunrun opened at $13.84 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.81.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sunrun had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $144.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.
