Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 184.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $95,731.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,249 shares of company stock worth $15,224,138. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Vetr downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.88 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Walt Disney opened at $114.09 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

