Lydall (LDL) vs. Aptiv (APTV) Critical Survey

Lydall (NYSE: LDL) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Lydall shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lydall and Aptiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aptiv 1 2 18 0 2.81

Lydall presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.32%. Aptiv has a consensus price target of $100.65, indicating a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Lydall’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lydall is more favorable than Aptiv.

Dividends

Aptiv pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lydall does not pay a dividend. Aptiv pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Lydall and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall 6.20% 12.74% 7.94% Aptiv 8.28% 41.16% 11.72%

Volatility & Risk

Lydall has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lydall and Aptiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $698.44 million 1.01 $49.31 million $2.80 14.50 Aptiv $12.88 billion 2.02 $1.36 billion $4.64 21.22

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Lydall. Lydall is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aptiv beats Lydall on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

