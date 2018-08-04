LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

LVMUY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $68.62 on Thursday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

