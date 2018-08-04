Luther Burbank (LBC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their hold rating on shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) in a research note published on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

LBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Luther Burbank in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Luther Burbank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.64 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 663,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

