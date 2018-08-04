Lumber Liquidators (LL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Loop Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.
Lumber Liquidators stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,075. The company has a market capitalization of $548.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $41.33.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 12.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.
