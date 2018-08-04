Lumber Liquidators (LL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Loop Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Lumber Liquidators stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,075. The company has a market capitalization of $548.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.26 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 12.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

