LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $984.94 Million

Analysts expect LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) to post $984.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $978.60 million and the highest is $991.27 million. LSC Communications posted sales of $935.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LSC Communications.

Get LSC Communications alerts:

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.87 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 22.60%. LSC Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LKSD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LSC Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on LSC Communications from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on LSC Communications from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on LSC Communications in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKSD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after buying an additional 284,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 125,704 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 76,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 73,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,134,000 after buying an additional 58,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LSC Communications traded down $0.18, reaching $11.85, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 702,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,802. The company has a market capitalization of $524.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. LSC Communications has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. LSC Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSC Communications (LKSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.