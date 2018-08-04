Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 192,131 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 802.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 192,131 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $27,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2,092.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,871,000 after buying an additional 314,748 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $27,950,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $23,025,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 182.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 171,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $16,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $252,146.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,509,179.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren opened at $130.36 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.13.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

