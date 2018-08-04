Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $25.79 Million Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $25,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $124.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a twelve month low of $105.42 and a twelve month high of $134.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

DNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.