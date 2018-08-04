Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $24 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,867 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 811,239 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $24,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,896,169 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,404,000 after buying an additional 3,069,351 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,329,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,913,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in HP by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,895,786 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after buying an additional 1,270,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $27,646,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Maxim Group raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $23.34 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,348.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.