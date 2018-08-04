Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $290.34 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lowered its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 31,439 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.5% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $290,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $97.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $98.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.76.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

