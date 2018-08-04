Loews Co. to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Langen Mcalenn Forecasts (L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) – Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Loews in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 31st. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Loews’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Loews had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on L. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.10 to $30.70 in a report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.68.

Loews opened at $51.14 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loews has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 402.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 57.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

