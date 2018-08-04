Lockheed Martin (LMT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lockheed Martin, being the largest defense contractor in the world, enjoys a strong demand for its high-end military equipments in domestic as well as international markets. Consequently, strong order growth has been a primary growth driver for this company. Lockheed Martin continues to be a strong cash generator, helping it to take important cash deployment decisions. The recent adoption of expansionary budgetary policies in the United States will immensely boost this defense prime's business growth. However, the company faces intense competition for its broad portfolio of products and services in both domestic and international markets. Its shares have also underperformed its industry in past one year. Further, Lockheed Martin has two commercial satellite programs at its Space business segment, for which the company is experiencing performance issues related to the development and integration of a modernized LM 2100 satellite platform.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Lockheed Martin from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $369.44.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.55. 945,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,731. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $291.52 and a 1-year high of $363.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 32,852.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 483,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 482,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 211.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,931,000 after acquiring an additional 399,639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 579.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,427,000 after acquiring an additional 331,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,552,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,213,000 after acquiring an additional 292,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,001.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 292,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,001,000 after acquiring an additional 279,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

