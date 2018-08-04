Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,308,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,552,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,213,000 after acquiring an additional 292,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,152,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,290,000 after acquiring an additional 180,584 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,874,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,610,000 after acquiring an additional 271,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,029,000 after acquiring an additional 229,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin opened at $320.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $291.52 and a 1 year high of $363.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $388.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.44.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

