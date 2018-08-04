Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Given a GBX 85 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LLOY. HSBC lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 58 ($0.76) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 78 ($1.02) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 85 ($1.12) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 75.38 ($0.99).

Lloyds Banking Group opened at GBX 62.55 ($0.82) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.58 ($0.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a GBX 1.07 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 221,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £139,423.41 ($183,186.72).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

