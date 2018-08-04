LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LivePerson traded down $0.55, hitting $23.55, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 596,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,838. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.50 and a beta of 1.02. LivePerson has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $25.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eran Vanounou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 17,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $340,041.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,546 shares in the company, valued at $340,041.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,508 shares of company stock worth $16,363,131 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

