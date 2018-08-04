Live Stars Hits Market Capitalization of $720,977.00 (LIVE)

Live Stars (CURRENCY:LIVE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Live Stars has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Live Stars token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Live Stars has a market capitalization of $720,977.00 and $7,854.00 worth of Live Stars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013739 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00375644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00194604 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000195 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013182 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Live Stars Profile

Live Stars was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Live Stars’ total supply is 54,722,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,722,531 tokens. Live Stars’ official Twitter account is @LiveStarsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Live Stars is livestars.io . Live Stars’ official message board is medium.com/live-stars . The Reddit community for Live Stars is /r/LiveStarsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Live Stars Token Trading

Live Stars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Live Stars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Live Stars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Live Stars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

