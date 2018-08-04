LivaNova (LIVN) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

LivaNova opened at $121.49 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $102,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $153,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,072 shares of company stock worth $2,581,413. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

