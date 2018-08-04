Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. 147,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $595.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.44 and a beta of -0.40. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $288,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $805,161.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,418.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIND. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

