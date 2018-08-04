Lincoln National (LNC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price objective on Lincoln National and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $61.18 and a 12-month high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $111,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

